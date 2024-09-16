Russia is invincible militarily. All peace initiatives of different states should be carefully considered, - Tokayev

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that Russia is "militarily invincible", so continuation of the war will lead to "irreparable consequences" for all of humanity. In his opinion, it is now time to seek peace by considering the peace proposals of various states.

According to Tokayev, "further escalation of the war will lead to irreparable consequences for all of humanity," in particular for countries directly involved in the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict".

He also stated that in 2022, "a good chance to achieve at least a truce" was lost after the refusal to sign the Istanbul Agreement.

Tokayev praised the Sino-Brazilian "peace plan"

At the same time, in his opinion, there is still a chance to "achieve peace".

To do this, Tokayev argues, it is necessary to consider peace initiatives from various states, stop hostilities, and only then "move on to discussing territorial issues."

"In our opinion, the peace plan of China and Brazil deserves support. Heads of state come and go, but nations, especially neighbouring ones, should live in peace and mutual understanding," the Kazakh leader said.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan "has genuine sympathy for the Ukrainian people and their distinctive culture".

"There have never been any disagreements between our countries. Our country's embassy continues to operate in Kyiv," the Kazakh president concluded.