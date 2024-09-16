Stefanishyna discussed with Stoltenberg additional air defense systems and creation of buffer zone over western regions of Ukraine

On Monday, September 16, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna visited NATO headquarters in Brussels, where she met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

This is stated on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the parties discussed the implementation of decisions to support Ukraine, which were made at the July NATO Washington Summit.

Stefanishyna emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and providing additional air defense systems against the backdrop of Russian terror. The official also raised the issue of the initiative to create a "humanitarian shield", a buffer zone over the western regions of Ukraine.

In addition, the Vice Prime Minister emphasized the need to accelerate the launch of the NSATU initiative, which will become an effective tool for coordinating security assistance to Ukraine.

During the meeting, Stefanishyna and Stoltenberg also emphasized the importance of monitoring and coordinating financial contributions to support Ukraine as part of the Allies' commitment to provide €40 billion in assistance to Ukraine in 2025.

Read more: Sybiha talks to Stoltenberg on phone: He stresses vital need to hit military targets in Russia

For reference:

NSATU is a security assistance and training structure for Ukraine. It will coordinate the provision of military equipment and training to Ukraine from Allies and partners.

NSATU will operate on the territory of Allies and support Ukraine's self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter.

The decision to establish the NSATU was made by NATO leaders at the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., in July this year.

Read more: Zelenskyy has one last chance to persuade Biden to authorise strikes on Russia - Economist