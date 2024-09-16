HACC imposes bail of UAH 30 million on ex-head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Reznichenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a bail of UAH 30 million on the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

The press secretary of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Olha Postoliuk, told this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the HACC also imposed a number of responsibilities on Reznichenko.

If bail is granted, the former official will have to surrender his passports for traveling abroad, not leave his place of residence, and come to the investigation.

Earlier it was reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office requested the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose on the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznichenko a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of release on bail of UAH 40 million.

On September 12, the NABU and the SAPO served a notice of suspicion to Valentyn Reznichenko, the former head of the RSA, in the case of causing UAH 286 million in damages during road repairs under martial law.

