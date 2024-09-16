ENG
Moment of HIMARS MLRS strike on group of Russian soldiers transporting ammunition in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade with HIMARS MLRS attacked Russian soldiers who were transporting ammunition for the MT-12 Rapier gun in one of the frontline areas in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the attack destroyed the towed cannon along with the crew and the occupiers' truck.

As a reminder, the other day in Kursk region, the crew of the HIMARS MLRS hit a group of Russian military who were moving to cross the Seim River.

