Mopping up trenches and neutralizing assault group of Russians by reconnaissance men of Rubizh Brigade of NGU in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Reconnaissance men of the 4th Brigade of the NGU "Rubizh" near Makiivka, Luhansk region, cleared enemy trenches and neutralised a Russian assault group.

According to Censor.NET, one Russian was killed and the others were taken prisoner.

