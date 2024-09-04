Mopping up trenches and neutralizing assault group of Russians by reconnaissance men of Rubizh Brigade of NGU in Luhansk region. VIDEO
Reconnaissance men of the 4th Brigade of the NGU "Rubizh" near Makiivka, Luhansk region, cleared enemy trenches and neutralised a Russian assault group.
According to Censor.NET, one Russian was killed and the others were taken prisoner.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password