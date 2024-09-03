Fifty liquidated occupiers are lying near village of Makiivka, Luhansk region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the bodies of the occupiers who tried to storm the positions of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade near the village of Makiivka in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, at least fifty bodies of the invaders can be counted on the recording. The drone's camera recorded that at least three of the heavily wounded occupants were still moving.

"For three months now, the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade has been fighting fiercely for a small but strategically important area near the village of Makiivka in the Luhansk region. Every day, Russian soldiers rush to their deaths as if under hypnosis in an attempt to seize our positions, but their attacks are repeatedly defeated by Ukrainian defences. Hundreds of Russians are being disposed of as their command continues to send them to the slaughter as cannon fodder, regardless of the losses," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

See more: First underground hospital for wounded soldiers was built in Ukraine. PHOTOS