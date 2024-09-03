First underground hospital for wounded soldiers was built in Ukraine. PHOTOS

"Metinvest" has built Ukraine's first steel underground stabilisation centre to save the lives of defenders on the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the company's press service.

This hospital provides resuscitation, treatment and maintenance of patients until they are discharged or evacuated to another inpatient medical facility.

Investments in the construction of the underground hospital and its equipment amounted to over UAH 20 million.

The hospital is based on steel bunkers developed by Metinvest, which have been modernised and modified to meet the needs of military medics. The hospital is equipped to meet the level of a second echelon field hospital (Role/Echelon 2) in accordance with NATO standards.

"A medical hospital many metres underground is the most ambitious and challenging project we have had to implement since the start of the full-scale invasion," said Metinvest Group's Chief Operating Officer, Alexander Mironenko.

The hospital was equipped with oxygen concentrators, a ventilator, cardiac monitors, defibrillators, operating equipment and lighting, sterilisers, patient heating systems, medical furniture, etc. for a total of over UAH 7 million.

It is designed on the basis of six oversized steel bunkers and is equipped with ventilation, water supply, drainage and power supply systems. It is also additionally equipped with high-powered electronic warfare systems and alternative power sources.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Metinvest has allocated UAH 7.5 billion to help Ukraine and its citizens, including UAH 4 billion for the army as part of Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front military initiative. The company produces a large number of products that are donated to the army. In addition to shelter bunkers, these include mine trawls, protective screens to counter FPV drones, "lancets catchers", ammunition plates and armour to protect frontline vehicles.