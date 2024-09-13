Crew of HIMARS MLRS hits group of Russians heading to cross Seim River in Kursk region with cluster munitions. VIDEO
In the Kursk region, the crew of the HIMARS MLRS hit a group of Russian soldiers who were moving to cross the Seim River.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of a joint operation by aerial reconnaissance men of the 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems and artillerymen was posted on social media. The video shows that about three dozen invaders came under attack.
