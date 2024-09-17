ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9123 visitors online
News War
5 955 8
Donetska region (3042)

Defence forces manage to regain position near Torske in Donetsk region - DeepState

Руйнування у Новогродівці на Донеччині

The defence forces managed to regain their position near Torske in Donetsk region, while Russian occupants continue to advance in the vicinity of other settlements.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained their position near Torske. The enemy has advanced near Kolesnykivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Novohrodivka, in Hrodivka and Zhelanyi Pershyi," the osinters wrote.

Відновлені та втрачені території в Донецькій області

See more: Large-scale forest fire rages for second day in Donetsk region as result of Russian shelling - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 