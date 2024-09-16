Large-scale forest fire rages for second day in Donetsk region as result of Russian shelling - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescuers have been extinguishing a large-scale forest fire in the Donetsk region for two days, which broke out as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, last night the enemy shelled the town of Lyman, setting fire to the forest. Due to strong gusty winds, the fire spread hundreds of metres into the forest.

Personnel from the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia garrisons and forestry workers were sent to the scene.

Pyrotechnic crews are inspecting the routes of equipment access and personnel approaches to the fire hotspots. UAVs are used to continuously monitor the situation and firefighters are on duty near populated areas to prevent the spread of fire.

Read more: Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: rescuers released body of deceased person, 42 people were injured (updated)

As of 09:00, the fire has covered about 240 hectares of forest. The fire is being extinguished.



