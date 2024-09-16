Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: rescuers released body of deceased person, 42 people were injured (updated)

Today, on 15 September, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, hitting a multi-storey building, with some casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

He wrote: "The occupiers are striking. Kharkiv and the district: take cover!"

He later said that as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlyansky district was damaged. Three people have been reported injured.

In turn, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported the launch of KABs.

"Sounds of explosions are heard in Kharkiv! Be careful - the enemy has launched KABs again," he said in a statement.

He later noted that the strike was on a multi-storey residential building.

"Fire, destruction. More information on the victims later," he wrote.

Updated information

At 15:52, Syniehubov said that at the moment there are 25 injured, including three children.

The strike started a fire in a residential building.

At 16:18, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the number of victims had increased to 33.

"We already know about 33 wounded civilians in the high-rise building. The enemy hit the 10th floor of the building, the fire spread to four floors - from the 9th to the 12th," he wrote.

The rescue operation and firefighting are currently underway. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Later, Terekhov said that the number of wounded had increased to 35, including three children.

As of 18:33, there are 41 wounded in Kharkiv. Among them are four children, the youngest child is one year old.

At 20:23, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported that the number of victims had increased to 42 people. Among the injured four children: three boys aged 1, 12 and 13 years and a 4-year-old girl.

Subsequently, it became known that rescuers released the body of the deceased person on the 9th floor of the house.

"Identification is currently impossible: the body is almost completely burned. A DNA examination will be appointed. This is probably a 94-year-old woman who was considered missing after a Russian aerial bomb hit the house, "the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, wrote that from under the rubble in the house, on which the enemy hit the KAB today, rescuers pulled out the body of an elderly woman.

"So we have one dead person and 42 wounded. The fire was extinguished. All relevant services and volunteers work on the spot, "he said.

