2 people injured as result of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 15 September, enemy troops fired throughout the day at the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They used kamikaze drones, opened fire from artillery, and dropped ammunition from a UAV.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Two people were injured in Marhanets. Men aged 48 and 86 sought medical help. Fortunately, their lives are not in danger. However, the house of the older victim was heavily damaged by the attack," he said.

According to Lysak, six private houses in the town were smashed. One of them caught fire. The fire was extinguished. Four outbuildings, a power line, and a gas pipeline were also damaged. It was noisy in other settlements of the Marhanets community.

A local house in Nikopol was also on fire. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

