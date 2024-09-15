ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12153 visitors online
News Photo
538 2

2 people injured as result of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 15 September, enemy troops fired throughout the day at the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They used kamikaze drones, opened fire from artillery, and dropped ammunition from a UAV.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Two people were injured in Marhanets. Men aged 48 and 86 sought medical help. Fortunately, their lives are not in danger. However, the house of the older victim was heavily damaged by the attack," he said.

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 15 вересня

According to Lysak, six private houses in the town were smashed. One of them caught fire. The fire was extinguished. Four outbuildings, a power line, and a gas pipeline were also damaged. It was noisy in other settlements of the Marhanets community.

Рятувальники гасять пожежу спричмнену російським ударом на Нікопольщині

A local house in Nikopol was also on fire. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

Рятувальники на даху будинку, який зазнав обстрілу

See more: Since evening, occupiers have shelled Nikopol district three times, educational and medical institutions, residential buildings have been damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

Marhanets (36) shoot out (13236) Nikopol (700)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 