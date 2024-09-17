ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9123 visitors online
News
5 657 7
Russian Army (8090) liquidation (2067) elimination (4436)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 635,880 people (+1020 per day), 8685 tanks, 18,129 artillery systems, 17,077 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Російська армія за добу втратила 1020 військових

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 635,880 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.09.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 635880 (+1020) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8685 (+2) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles ‒ 17077 (+6) units,
  • artillery systems – 18129 (+6) units,
  • MLRS – 1188 (+1) units,
  • air defence systems ‒ 947 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 15329 (+66),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2592 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 24739 (+27) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3091 (+1)

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders carry out air strike on Russian field headquarters. VIDEO

Втрати росіян за добу 16 вересня

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 