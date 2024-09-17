Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 635,880 people (+1020 per day), 8685 tanks, 18,129 artillery systems, 17,077 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 635,880 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.09.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 635880 (+1020) people,

tanks ‒ 8685 (+2) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 17077 (+6) units,

artillery systems – 18129 (+6) units,

MLRS – 1188 (+1) units,

air defence systems ‒ 947 (+0) units,

aircraft – 369 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 15329 (+66),

cruise missiles ‒ 2592 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 24739 (+27) units,

special equipment ‒ 3091 (+1)

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders carry out air strike on Russian field headquarters. VIDEO