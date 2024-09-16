Ukrainian defenders carry out air strike on Russian field headquarters. VIDEO
Reconnaissance men of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign discovered a Russian field headquarters.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
