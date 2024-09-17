Zelenskyy awarded 509 servicemen with state awards, 142 of them - posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded 509 more defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 142 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decree was published on the President's website, Censor.NET reports.

The awards are intended for personal courage displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for selfless performance of military duty.

The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi, Princess Olha and For Courage, medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Fatherland and For Saved Life.

The list of awardees can be found by following the link.

See more: Zelenskyy met with families of Heroes of Ukraine and presented them with Golden Star orders and certificates for apartments. PHOTOS