Zelenskyy met with families of Heroes of Ukraine and presented them with Golden Star orders and certificates for apartments. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the families of the Heroes of Ukraine and presented 16 Golden Star orders and 22 certificates for apartments.

The President presented the Order of the Golden Star to the families of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine. They were awarded the highest state title:

Soldier Viktor Kuchuk

Sergeant Leonid Yanhel

Staff Sergeant Yurii Sikyrynskyi

Staff Sergeant Oleksandr Kolodiazhnyi

Soldier Pavlo Dumanskyi

Colonel Serhii Li

Chief Seaman Pavlo Malofeienko

Junior Sergeant Serhii Yarish

Senior soldier Illia Dolmatov

Captain Eduard Sharan

Staff Sergeant Mykola Bomko

Lieutenant Serhii Hrytsenko

Major Anatolii Loiuk

Major Ihor Puhach

Captain Denys Shevchenko

Captain Serhii Kyrylenko





The President also presented certificates for apartments to the families of 22 fallen Heroes of Ukraine. The relatives of 18 Armed Forces servicemen, three National Guardsmen and one border guard received housing documents.







