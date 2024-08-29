ENG
Zelenskyy met with families of Heroes of Ukraine and presented them with Golden Star orders and certificates for apartments. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the families of the Heroes of Ukraine and presented 16 Golden Star orders and 22 certificates for apartments.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the head of state.

Зеленський вручив нагороди сім’ям Героїв України

The President presented the Order of the Golden Star to the families of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine. They were awarded the highest state title:

  • Soldier Viktor Kuchuk
  • Sergeant Leonid Yanhel
  • Staff Sergeant Yurii Sikyrynskyi
  • Staff Sergeant Oleksandr Kolodiazhnyi
  • Soldier Pavlo Dumanskyi
  • Colonel Serhii Li
  • Chief Seaman Pavlo Malofeienko
  • Junior Sergeant Serhii Yarish
  • Senior soldier Illia Dolmatov
  • Captain Eduard Sharan
  • Staff Sergeant Mykola Bomko
  • Lieutenant Serhii Hrytsenko
  • Major Anatolii Loiuk
  • Major Ihor Puhach
  • Captain Denys Shevchenko
  • Captain Serhii Kyrylenko

Зеленський зустрівся з рідними Героїв України
Зеленський зустрівся з рідними Героїв України

Зеленський зустрівся з рідними Героїв України
Зеленський зустрівся з рідними Героїв України
Зеленський зустрівся з рідними Героїв України
Зеленський зустрівся з рідними Героїв України

The President also presented certificates for apartments to the families of 22 fallen Heroes of Ukraine. The relatives of 18 Armed Forces servicemen, three National Guardsmen and one border guard received housing documents.

зеленський та рідні загиблих Героїв України
зеленський та рідні загиблих Героїв України
зеленський та рідні загиблих Героїв України

зеленський та рідні загиблих Героїв України

