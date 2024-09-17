ENG
Bezuhla submits letter of resignation from post of Deputy Head of Defense Committee, asks to be transferred to Foreign Policy Committee

Безугла просить перевести її в інший комітет

People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla has filed a statement with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk asking him to dismiss her from her duties as deputy chairman of the Defense Committee.

She announced this on Facebook, where she posted the statement, Censor.NET reports.

In her statement, the People's Deputy asks to be elected as a member of the Committee on Foreign Policy.

"In accordance with part three of Article 84 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I ask to be released from my duties as Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence and elected a member of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation," Bezuhla said in a statement.

заява про звільнення Безуглої

