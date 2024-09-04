The wife of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Roman Hladkyi, was found to have Russian citizenship.

This was reported by MP of the "Servant of the People" party Mariana Bezuhla, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian passport is in the name of 'Hladkaya Elena', the wife of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Although it is expired, this in no way cancels her Russian citizenship. Excerpt from the JSF SC: "The Russian Passport" system," the MP said.







She asked the SSU to check and take this into account in its work.

Roman Hladkyi appointed to the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Earlier, the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla, said that Roman Hladkyi, who was previously suspected of treason, espionage and corruption, had been appointed chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Roman Hladkyi had been appointed Chief of Staff. The Command also noted that in 2018-2019, Hladkyi passed all the necessary SSU checks and has a security clearance to work with top secret information.

On 2 September, the Security Committee of the Verkhovna Rada decided to ask the SSU to re-inspect Gladkyi.

The media reported that the SSU did not conduct a vetting of Roman Gladkyi before his appointment.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi decides to appoint an additional special inspection of Roman Hladkyi by the SSU.

