Poltava. Formation of 128th Brigade has taught us nothing. We have repetition of tragedies - "servant of people" Bezuhla

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, "Servant of the People" MP Mariana Bezuhla hinted that Russian occupiers had attacked the place of formation in Poltava today.

She wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Poltava. The formation in the 128th Brigade did not teach anything, no one was punished, Zaluzhnyi, Syrskyi, Pavlyuk ‘solved’ then everything. We have a repetition of tragedies. Where is the limit?" she said.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Poltava: Russians struck

For his part, former Deputy Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories Heorhii Tuka also noted that the enemy attacked Poltava while the line-up was taking place.

"When I see announcements about concerts in various venues where thousands of people gather at the same time, I always have one thought: maybe it should be banned by law... Sooner or later, it will end in trouble. The same applies to the formation of paramilitary units," he wrote.

There is no official information on the consequences of the Russian attack on Poltava.