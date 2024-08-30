Roman Hladkyi, who was previously suspected of treason, espionage and corruption, was appointed Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Hladkyi not only has no experience with UAVs, but was also suspected of treason, espionage and corruption.

The parliamentarian confirmed the information on social media about the appointment and noted that Hladkyi's wife has a Russian passport, and her daughter competed for Russia.





"It is unclear how he passed the Security Service of Ukraine's vetting process and still holds the highest positions. A native of Crimea, a naval captain with such a reputation, and he has never had anything to do with drones! As far as I know, the appointment of this man as chief of staff was a conscious decision by Syrskyi. He was sent there as a "lookout" despite the protests of Vadym Sukharevskyi and his team. This is a typical approach that has been used many times. In particular, the situation is the same in Hnatov, who was appointed by the President to lead the front instead of Sodol. Hnatov's chief of staff is the son of Sodol's friend, as are the heads of groups (OTGs), who are from Sodol and Syrskyi. The crisis and chaos in command and control on the eastern front is now the result of nepotism, manual control and interference down to the platoon level by Syrsky, along with the withdrawal of units from Donetsk region," she added.

