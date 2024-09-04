Syrskyi orders additional inspection of Hladkyi, chief of staff of USC. He will be suspended from duty for duration of inspection - General Staff

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to appoint an additional special inspection by the Security Service of Ukraine of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command, Captain of the first rank Roman Hladkyi.

"Following a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Intelligence and Defence, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to conduct an additional special inspection of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command, Captain Roman Hladkyi, by the Security Service of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that he will be suspended from his official duties for the duration of the inspection.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla, said that Roman Hladkyi, who was previously suspected of treason, espionage and corruption, had been appointed chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Roman Hladkyi had been appointed Chief of Staff. The Command also noted that in 2018-2019, Hladkyi passed all the necessary SSU checks and has a security clearance to work with top secret information.

On 2 September, the Security Committee of the Verkhovna Rada decided to ask the SSU to re-investigate Hladkyi.

