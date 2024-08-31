Hladkyi - officer with many years of experience in Armed Forces of Ukraine, passed all necessary checks of SSU - Command of Forces of Unmanned Systems of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Roman Hladkyi had been appointed Chief of Staff.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the Facebook page of the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Captain 1st Rank Roman Hladkyi is an officer with many years of experience in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has a relevant military education and significant experience in senior positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, in 2020-2023, he held the positions of Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the Joint Forces Command, and later Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He received specialised training in Canada, and with the beginning of the large-scale aggression, he performed tasks in various areas. In particular, during the organisation of airborne defence of the coast in Odesa," the statement said.

The Command also noted that in 2018-2019, Hladkyi passed all the necessary SSU checks and was cleared to work with information with the highest level of secrecy.

"The unmanned systems forces, as a separate branch of the armedforces, are in the process of formation and development. This process requires understanding, patience and sometimes silence. The command of the Unmanned Systems Forces sincerely hopes that the media and media persons will seek official comments before disseminating any information. We are always open for communication to the best of our ability," the post reads.

The day before, the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Mariana Bezugla , a 'servant of the people', said that Roman Hladkyi, who was previously suspected of treason, espionage and corruption, had been appointed chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

