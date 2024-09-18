Usyk was arrested at Krakow airport (updated)

On the evening of 17 September, the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports, Zhan Beleniuk, reported the arrest of boxer Oleksandr Usyk in Krakow.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Beleniuk posted a video of Usyk being escorted in handcuffs by people in uniform.

According to the deputy chairman of the VR committee, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Updated information

Later, Beleniuk said that Oleksandr Usyk should be "released soon".

"Everything seems to be fine, Sania should be released soon. I think he will announce the details himself. Good night, everyone," he wrote.

The boxer's wife, Kateryna Usyk, also reported on her social media that "everything is fine, nothing criminal".

