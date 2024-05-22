Propagandist Mardan accused Usyk of betrayal: "Native of Simferopol. Despite his Ukrainian surname, he is Russian. He breathed Russian air.". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan accused Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who was born and had been living in Crimea for a long time, of treason.

According to Censor.NET, Mardan believes that Usyk, a "Russian man with a Ukrainian surname", betrayed the "Russian people".

"Usyk is a Russian man, he breathed Russian air, despite his Ukrainian surname. But he is a traitor, he betrayed the Russian people, himself, his parents, ancestors, faith, church," the propagandist said.

On the night of 18-19 May, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) hosted a fight for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion in professional boxing. The world heavyweight champion according to the WBA, WBO and IBF, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, defeated the WBC titleholder, British Tyson Fury, in a unification fight.

Oleksandr Usyk won a fight with Tyson Fury for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion.

From the first rounds, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk was more active. However, the sixth round was a tough one for Oleksandr Usyk, as Tyson Fury was the first to act and landed several powerful punches. After that, Usyk was able to recover and launch an active attack at the end of the seventh round. In the eighth round, Oleksandr Usyk seized the initiative and was much more active. At the end of the ninth round, Fury was knocked down by Usyk's attack. The tenth and eleventh rounds were calmer than the last few.

The winner was determined by the judges' decision. The first judge gave the victory to Usyk 115-112. The second judge gave Fury a 114-113 victory. The third judge gave the victory to Usyk.

As a result of this duel, the super-heavyweight division crowned an absolute world champion for the first time in the 21st century. As a reminder, the boxers signed an agreement stipulating that they will rematch regardless of the outcome of the first face-to-face meeting.

