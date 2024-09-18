ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14296 visitors online
News
5 755 22

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 637,010 people (+1,130 per day), 8,691 tanks, 18,154 artillery systems, 17,080 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Знищення російської техніки

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 637,010 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.09.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 637,010 (+1,130) people,

tanks - 8691 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17,080 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 18154 (+25) units,

MLRS - 1188 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 947 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 15354 (+25),

cruise missiles - 2592 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24784 (+45) units,

special equipment - 3109 (+18)

Read more: Over last day, 157 combat engagements were recorded in frontline, 82 of them in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

втрати військ РФ

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) Armed Forces HQ (4023) liquidation (2361) elimination (5001)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 