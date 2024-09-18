Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 637,010 people (+1,130 per day), 8,691 tanks, 18,154 artillery systems, 17,080 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 637,010 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.09.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 637,010 (+1,130) people,
tanks - 8691 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles - 17,080 (+3) units,
artillery systems - 18154 (+25) units,
MLRS - 1188 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 947 (+0) units,
aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
UAV of operational-tactical level - 15354 (+25),
cruise missiles - 2592 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24784 (+45) units,
special equipment - 3109 (+18)
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
