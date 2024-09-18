Drones of SSU, DIU, and SOF hit warehouse with "Iskanders", "Tochka-U" and KABs in Tver region of Russian Federation - source. VIDEO

At night, the SSU, DIU, and SOF drones destroyed a large warehouse of the Russian Ministry of Defence's main missile and artillery department in Toropets, Tver region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

For example, the warehouse stored missiles intended for Iskander systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, KABs and artillery ammunition.

After the arrivals, a detonation occurred and a fire broke out over a 6 km area. Local authorities announced the evacuation of the population.

Earlier, a massive UAV attack on the Tver region of Russia was reported.

After the explosions , 18 earthquakes were recorded there.

Also on the night of 18 September, a fire broke out at a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Yaroslavl, Russia.

