Previously, electronic warfare systems countered reconnaissance means, but now they also counteract destruction means - General Hladkov

Ukraine's electronic warfare systems are developing to counter enemy UAVs.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the First Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (Chief of Staff), Brigadier General Vadym Hladkov, Censor.NET reports.

"We are currently developing this area (electronic warfare systems - Ed.). We have an organisational and staff structure and experience of using such means directly at the front. Previously, electronic warfare was aimed at countering enemy intelligence and communications equipment. Now we also have to counteract the enemy's means of destruction. We are talking primarily about various types of UAVs," he said.

However, according to Hladkov, the operation of electronic warfare systems is not a "panacea".

"Electronic warfare systems can be bypassed. Directionality, range, altitude - all these characteristics must be taken into account. If you don't take them into account, the enemy can act," he added.

Read more: Due to effective work of Ukrainian EW, Russians are forced to switch to wired communication - OTG "Kharkiv"