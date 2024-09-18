Commander of SOF group Yevhen Lemeshko was killed in battle against occupiers in Kursk region

In the fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the commander of the SOF group Yevhen Lemeshko (Pechenih) was killed.

This was reported on Facebook by military and Plast member Yurii Yuzych, Censor.NET reports.

"He was one of the best Plast members of the military. My comrade in arms is from kurin of the Order of the Iron Fortress. Since childhood, he has received excellent training in the military-patriotic club "Cascade". He is a hand-to-hand combat coach and winner of many competitions from free-fighting to Cossack martial arts. Plast youth training took place in the 37th Mykola Mikhnovskyi kurin (in recent months, two more pupils of this kuren, military men, have been killed by the Moscow occupiers in this war). Participant in many Plast camps and trainings, including in Kholodnyi Yar. He was an instructor and a yesaul at one of the most popular Plast camps among young people: Legion - military and patriotic education.

He has completed almost all possible trainings for Plast youth educators, including the inter-regional Lisova Shkola Forest School camp (pictured here, he is the first to go during the camp trip). He was a Plast youth educator and a Plast stanitsa in Fastiv (Kyiv region), i.e. the head of the local branch of the Plast movement," he said.

From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Yevhen Lemeshko stood up to defend Ukraine, despite the fact that he had a "reservation" as a teacher. He passed a difficult selection process and became a SOF (group commander).

You can support the family and mother - Lemeshenko Tatiana Stepanovna - by following details: 4149 4991 4944 9264.

