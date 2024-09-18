Over year of operation of sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo have been transported, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 70 million tons of cargo have been transported over the past year of the export sea corridor's operation.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite the war and Russian terror, Ukraine continues to be a donor of global food security for dozens of countries. And we are increasing our capabilities.



For more than a year, our export sea corridor has already transported 70 million tons of cargo. More than 2,500 ships have left Ukrainian ports. The ports of Asia, Africa, Europe and America accept our Ukrainian cargo. Countries from Egypt to Indonesia, from Tunisia and Libya to India, from Algeria to China have received our Ukrainian grain," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, thanks to the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative, at least hundreds of thousands of families and millions of people in Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan have received essential food.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Course of war depends on agreements with partners on prompt supply of weapons