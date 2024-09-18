As result of Russian aggression, 575 children have been killed and 1609 wounded - Lubinets

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country Russia has killed 575 Ukrainian children, and another 1609 have been injured.

These figures were announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"It has been officially established that 1609 children were injured and 575 were killed. The real numbers may be even worse, because we do not have access to data from the TOT of Ukraine. The Russian Federation cynically and systematically violates the Geneva Conventions relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and the Treatment of Prisoners of War," said the Commissioner.

During a meeting with the German Bundestag delegation led by Nils Grunder to strengthen support for Ukraine, Lubinets spoke about the work on the implementation of the fourth point of the Peace Formula and the importance of involving third countries to return all Ukrainian citizens from captivity and deportation.

The Ombudsman also thanked Germany for its consistent assistance at all levels in confronting Russia.

"We highly appreciate Germany's assistance, but Ukraine needs even more support from all our international partners. If we want the democratic system not to lose to totalitarian regimes, then civilised countries must quickly make difficult decisions to strengthen our opposition to Russia. Otherwise, the war in Europe will not be limited to Ukraine alone," Lubinets added.