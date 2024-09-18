Border guards hit Russian vehicle and occupiers’ observation point with FPV drones in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Border guards using FPV drones attacked a Russian vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In addition, the soldiers destroyed an occupier's observation post.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password