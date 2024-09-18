ENG
Border guards hit Russian vehicle and occupiers’ observation point with FPV drones in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Border guards using FPV drones attacked a Russian vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In addition, the soldiers destroyed an occupier's observation post.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Border guards destroy enemy ground reconnaissance station, ammunition depots in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

