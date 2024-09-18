Ukraine’s General Staff: 103 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions

As of 16:00, the number of combat engagements on the frontline has increased to 103. The hottest spots are in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions affected, in particular, the communities of Mykolayivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Tymofiivka, Malushyne, Uhroidy, Pavlivka, Tymonovychi and Chaikyne. In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with KABs in the areas of Hrafske, Bondarivshchyna, Malushyne, Sosnivka, Iskrivshchyna, Obody, and Kostiantynivka.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian defence forces nine times in the areas of Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, and Stelmakhivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground and inflicting losses on the enemy.

Fighting in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, and Makiivka. Seven engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

Occupier troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defences near Verkhnekamianske in the Siversk direction. Ukrainian troops repelled one attack and another firefight is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces units have repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. At the same time, enemy aviation launched KABs and NARs strikes on Chasiv Yar and Druzhkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break into our defences seven times in the areas of Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka, and New York. The occupiers attacked Shcherbynivka and Ivanopillia twice with KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders, supported by aviation, made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Krasnyi Yar. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 26 times in the direction of Tsukurino, Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka, Dalne, and Kostiantynivka. Twenty-three attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

In the Vremivka direction, five hostile attacks took place near Katerynivka and Bohoiavlenka. Three battles are still ongoing.

Fighting in the south

In the Guliaiypole direction, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked near Gulyaypol. At the same time, enemy aircraft attacked Pyatikhatky and Zherebianky with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defence Forces four times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

The enemy also unsuccessfully attacked our defenders four times in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to raze villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out twelve strikes with sixteen KABs on their own territory.