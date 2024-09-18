ENG
Russian invader "explosively" disappears after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated a Russian invader in the Kharkiv direction with a kamikaze drone strike. The occupier disappeared after the drone attack.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

