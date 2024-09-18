Russia plans to release from trial for participation in war against Ukraine

The State Duma of the Russian Federation has adopted in the first reading a bill that provides that Russian defendants may be released from criminal prosecution if they sign a contract to participate in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

A draft law was also approved, according to which defendants can enter into contracts with the Russian army during the period of mobilisation or martial law.

If adopted, the law will amend the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, cancelling the preventive measure imposed on the person who entered into the contract. At the same time, if several people are involved in the case, the court proceedings will continue against those who did not enter into a contract.

Currently, those who are under investigation, but whose cases have not yet been brought to court, or those who have already been convicted, have the opportunity to be released from liability by signing a contract with the Russian army.