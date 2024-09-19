Occupiers shelled Kharkiv, fire broke out at hit site (updated)

In the evening of 18 September, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote about it on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

At 23:53, he said that the occupiers were striking the city.

At 00:00, there was a second explosion.

Updated information

Later, Syniehubov said that Russians shelled the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. There was no information about casualties.

The threat of repeated attacks remains.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that the strikes hit the forest belt of the Shevchenkivskyi district. The type of missiles used to hit Kharkiv is being established. A fire broke out at the site of the "arrivals".

"Residential buildings located near the epicentres of the explosions were damaged - windows were smashed. Information about the victims is being clarified," he added.

