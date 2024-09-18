Rescuers wounded in Russian air strike on Kharkiv remain in hospital, one of them in serious condition

One of the four wounded rescuers who suffered as a result of a Russian air strike on Kharkiv is in serious condition.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Olena Shapoval.

According to her, the wounded rescuers remain in hospital: one of them is in serious condition, three are in moderate condition.

In addition, one of the civilian victims also remains in hospital, while the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 17 September, Russian troops struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with KABs: 7 people were injured, including 4 rescuers.

On 18 September, it became known that the number of people injured in yesterday's attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops had increased to 9.