Russia launches KABs at Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv: 7 people injured, including 4 rescuers (updated)

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the RMA, Syneihubov, also confirmed the explosions in Kharkiv and called for people to take shelter.

The day before, the Air Force had warned of the launch of the KAB in the Kharkiv region.

See more: At night, explosions rang out in occupied Mariupol: hit on Russian ammunition depot was confirmed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Later, the head of the regional administration said that emergency services had gone to check the sites of the hits in the city of Kharkiv and the district.

One of the hits in the city was in an open area. Information about the victims is being checked.

Read more: Ukrainian Navy confirms hitting enemy depots near Mariupol: infrastructure and tons of ammunition are destroyed

"So far, we know about two strikes by the KABs in Kyivskyi district. One of them hit an open area. Information about the victims is being clarified," said Mayor Terekhov.

According to the mayor, six people, including four rescuers, were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

"The number of wounded as a result of the daytime terrorist shelling of Kharkiv has increased to seven. Four employees of the State Emergency Service and three civilians," Terekhov later wrote on Telegram.