Trump and Zelenskyy may meet next week - Reuters

US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet next week.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, Trump himself said this.

The journalists asked the Republican candidate whether he would meet with the Ukrainian leader, who will be in the United States next week to address the UN Security Council on Russia's war in Ukraine, and Trump replied: "I think so."

However, he did not provide any details.

