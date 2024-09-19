ENG
shoot out (12111) Zaporizka region (1039) GAB (180)

Ruscists hit Zaporizhzhia district with KABs, one woman was killed and two others were injured

In the evening of 18 September, Russian invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia district, killing a woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians attacked the Komyshuvakha and Novooleksandrivska communities at least four times.
Private houses and property were damaged by blast waves and debris.

"One woman was killed and two were wounded as a result of the attack by the KABs on the territory of Zaporizhzhia district," said Fedorov.

As a reminder, on the night of 19 September, Russian invaders hit Kharkiv with KABs.

Read more: Ruscists massively struck with KABs 15 km from Zaporizhzhia. This has not happened in last 5 months - RMA

