Enemy attacked Kharkiv with KABs at night (updated). PHOTOS

At around 5am on 19 September, Russian invaders launched strikes on Kharkiv with KABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Igor Terekhov.

"Another blow to the city. This time preliminary with three KABs. Repeated arrivals are possible. Be careful," the statement said.

One of the arrivals, according to Terekhov, was recorded between a school and a kindergarten in the Industrialnyi district. The second arrival of the KAB took place near the depot in the Saltovskyi district of the city.

"As in the first case, windows in the houses were smashed. No one was injured. The inspection of the impact site is ongoing," the mayor added.

The third KAB fell in the suburbs.

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the first consequences of the hostile shelling.

A school, a kindergarten and a nine-storey residential building were damaged in the Industrialnyi district.

The buildings of a civilian enterprise and the administrative building of the subway depot were damaged in Saltivskyi district.

"From the recovered wreckage, law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the enemy used a KAB-250 with an UMPK module to conduct the attacks," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office also said that two outbuildings completely burned down as a result of missile strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district on 18 September. The facades of nearby apartment buildings were damaged and windows were smashed.

"According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the city with three S-400 missiles," the prosecutor's office said.















On the evening of 18 September, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv, a series of explosions occurred in the city, and a fire broke out.

Read more: Rescuers wounded in Russian air strike on Kharkiv remain in hospital, one of them in serious condition