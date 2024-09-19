Head of Polish Foreign Ministry, Sikorski, proposed to transfer Crimea to UN for referendum

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggested that the issue of Crimea would be a key one during possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and proposed to place the peninsula under a UN mandate to prepare a referendum.

According to Censor.NET, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Sikorsky stressed that Crimea is of great symbolic importance to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but it is also strategically important for Ukraine.

"I don't see how they [Ukraine and Russia] can come to an agreement without demilitarising Crimea," the Polish foreign minister said.

He believes that an agreement between the parties is possible only if Crimea is demilitarized, but "if both countries want to, then a solution could be found here".

"We could put it under a UN mandate with a mission to prepare a fair referendum after verifying who the legal residents are and so on. And we could postpone it for 20 years," the Polish Foreign Minister said.

