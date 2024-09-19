ENG
Rada approved renaming of 328 settlements

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft resolution on renaming cities.

This was announced by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 281 MPs.

"328 settlements will be renamed. As I have already reported, Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Sinelnikovo, and Pervomaisk have been removed from this resolution," he added.

As a reminder, on 18 September 2024, the Rada failed to adopt Resolution 3939-IX on renaming 333 settlements as part of the process of decolonization and de-Russification.

