200 developments from Brave1 participants meet NATO standards, - Fedorov

200 developments from Brave1 participants comply with NATO standards.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Why codification is important for developments

The state can contract codified developments and supply them to the frontline. Thanks to codification, different countries use the same names and codes for military equipment and spare parts.

He noted that codified developments are contained in a single register, which helps analyze the needs of the Defense Forces and integrates Ukrainian defense innovations into the Euro-Atlantic space.

Brave1 helps cluster members successfully reach the codification stage, attract investments, receive grant support, and test the development at the testing ground to ensure that the solution is of the highest quality and ready for use by the military.



200 developments have already been codified. Among them:

110+ drones

30+ ground robotic systems

30+ electronic warfare systems

communications, transportation and other technological defense solutions

The Minister added that a significant part of the equipment is already being purchased and actively used by our military.

"Join Brave1, the cluster will help bring the development from idea to procurement by the state and delivery to the front," Fedorov urged.

For reference:

Brave1 is a cluster for the development of Defense Tech in Ukraine. The cluster's team and specialized experts provide developers with financial, informational and organizational support for the sake of technological superiority over the enemy and our victory.

The Brave1 cluster was established a year ago to develop the defense-tech market quickly and efficiently. As of April, it included more than 900 innovators who have created more than 1,600 developments.