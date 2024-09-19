Kyiv will pay wounded soldiers 45 thousand hryvnias in addition to state payments, - Klytschko

The capital is introducing additional financial assistance for Kyiv military personnel who have been wounded. In addition to the due state payments, wounded Kyiv defenders will also receive a one-time payment of 45,000 UAH from the Kyiv budget.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Kyiv City Council is to make a decision to provide financial assistance to Kyiv residents wounded in the war. The city will pay a one-time allowance of 45,000 UAH to the defenders who were wounded defending Ukraine," Klitschko wrote.

The mayor of Kyiv emphasized that this is an important decision and expressed confidence that it will be supported by all deputies.

As reported earlier, Kyiv has introduced an additional payment for Kyiv residents who will be mobilized to the Armed Forces starting in December 2023. In addition to the state payments due, mobilized Kyiv residents will receive an additional one-time allowance of UAH 30,000 from the city.