Ukraine is implementing military innovations faster than US - Congressional hearing

Ukraine is implementing innovations in military technology at a rate much faster than the US government.

According to Censor.NET, citing Voice of America, this was stated by Jane Harman, chairman of the US National Defense Strategy Commission, during a hearing in the US Congress.

During the speech, the speakers noted that the United States should launch a multi-year investment in national security and the industrial base, adjust priorities and use national security funds more efficiently.

"We need to stimulate change. Ukraine and Russia are innovating on the battlefield and it takes weeks, not years. I was in Kyiv last week, and before that in April, and I saw it with my own eyes. If the Ministry of Defense cannot move at the same speed and scale, it will lose. This committee should help the head of the Defense Ministry and his deputy to solve this problem," said Harman.

According to her, "we need to ask what Ukraine can teach us."

"We can't continue to fund things that have been shown to be of no value as new software. We just need to ask what Ukraine can teach us. Ukraine can teach us this, in particular, because you can build a drone for $350. My comment on this is that you can't buy a cup of coffee in the Pentagon for $350, and we are talking about our future," Harman emphasized.

