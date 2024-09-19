Night strike by KABs on Kharkiv: 40 buildings are damaged. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, 40 buildings were damaged by Russian air strikes on the night of 19 September, and windows were smashed in apartments.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council, Censor.NET informs.

"Last night the enemy attacked Industrialnyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. The shelling damaged 40 buildings. In particular, 380 windows were smashed in apartments and another 135 in public places," the statement said.

The specialists have already restored 94 windows. Employees of "Kharkivblagoustrii" are removing broken glass, bulky waste and branches.

Earlier it was reported that at around 5am on 19 September, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv with KABs.













