If you saw number of people who were recruited, you would cry. It’s just miserable - Rakhmanin, People’s Deputy of Voice party

According to a member of the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee, Serhii Rakhmanin ("Voice" People's Deputy), recruitment is not filling the Ukrainian army enough.

Serhii Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"If you saw the number of those who were recruited, you would cry. Unfortunately, it's just miserable, to be honest," he said.

According to the deputy, recruitment will "never in a million years" be able to solve the problem of the armed forces of any state that is waging such a full-scale war.

According to Rakhmanin, recruitment is a nice bonus, nothing more.

At the same time, the People's Deputy says, some brigades manage to achieve a good ratio of recruits to those mobilized from the TCR.

"They do it actively, even aggressively, and they manage to attract people. And, by the way, one of the circumstances that is an advantage for them is that they provide quality training... Brigades that are actively engaged in this (recruiting - Ed.) have fewer problems with personnel than maneuver brigades that rely mainly on official recruiting centers, which are empty," Rakhmanin explains.

He believes that the state should study this experience and scale it up across the country. "But this is not being done. I honestly don't know why," the deputy summarizes.