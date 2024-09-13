Fourth Ukrainian Army recruitment centre in Sumy region was opened in Konotop. PHOTO

Konotop is the fourth centre in the Sumy region to be opened in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"I urge all residents of the city: come to the recruitment centre to have a clear conscience after the Victory, to have something to tell your children and make your parents proud of you. Here you can choose the speciality that suits you best and go to serve wherever you want. So come!" - said Artem Semenikhin, Mayor of Konotop.

The defence ministry reminded that this is the fourth centre in Sumy region, which was opened in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, regional and district administrations and local governments.

As of 13 September, there are 36 recruitment centres of the Ukrainian army in Ukraine.

"More than 16,000 people have already applied to the network of recruitment centres of the Ukrainian army. Thousands of people join the Defence Forces as volunteers every month and their number is constantly growing. Sumy region demonstrates good results. So I urge everyone to contact our specially trained civilian recruiters and choose a military unit and a position in the army," said Oleksii Bezhevets, the Ministry of Defence's authorised representative for recruitment.

People aged 18 to 60 can be recruited. For doctors, psychologists and people aged 18 to 25, a 1-year contract is provided, the Ministry of Defence added.

