First in Cherkasy region and 34th in Ukraine recruitment centre of Ukrainian army was opened in Uman. PHOTO

A recruitment centre for the Ukrainian army has been opened in Uman, the first in the Cherkasy region. This is the 34th centre in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

"The recruitment centre will enable our future servicemen and women to come and choose the speciality they wish to serve in," said Iryna Pletniova, Mayor of Uman.

As noted, an important feature of all recruitment centres of the Ukrainian army is the full support of a person throughout the entire "recruit's journey". Recruiters help with paperwork and monitor every stage of joining the army until the person is assigned to the military unit of their choice.

In his turn, Anton Tsariuk, deputy head of the Cherkasy RMA, noted that the recruitment centre will provide a comfortable, favourable environment for conscripts to choose their own branch of service and decide on the place and method of service.

Thus, through the recruitment centre of the Ukrainian army, you can join units not only of the Armed Forces, but also of other defence forces. In total, more than 10,000 vacancies are available, and their number is constantly increasing.

"More than 15,000 people have already applied to the network of centres across Ukraine. About 1,500 of them have already joined the military or are completing the last stages of registration," said Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Defence Ministry's commissioner for recruitment.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Defence plans to launch an online recruitment function in the Reserve+ app in autumn 2024.