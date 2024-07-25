Ukrainian Army recruiting centre opened in Sumy. PHOTO

On Thursday, 25 July, the second recruitment centre for the Ukrainian army in the region was opened in Sumy at the ASC.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that specially trained civilian recruiters will provide advice to citizens wishing to join the Defence Forces from 8:00 to 17:15 from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday from 8:00 to 16:00.

"There are currently 24 vacancies in our territorial defence brigade. This centre will help to staff it with professional people who will help the Armed Forces to fulfil their tasks. And most importantly, it is an opportunity for a civilian with a speciality to choose a path that will benefit the Defence Forces," said Serhiy Kropyvchenko, deputy head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, during the opening of the centre.

The vacancy database of the Ukrainian army's recruitment centres contains more than 10,000 vacancies, including drivers, riflemen, medics, psychologists, clerks, grenade launchers and UAV operators.

According to Oleksiy Drozdenko, head of the Sumy MBA, "the recruitment centres are aimed at those citizens who have not yet decided and are considering joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the centres, such people will be accompanied all the way to joining the Defence Forces. And in case of any misunderstandings, they will be promptly resolved."

On 17 May, the first recruitment centre for the Ukrainian army in Sumy Oblast was launched in Shostka. It was opened at the city's administrative services centre.

